NEW YORK Aug 20 Short-term U.S. interest rates in the over-the-counter market on Thursday hinted traders saw a one-in-three chance the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in September following the release of a perceived dovish set of Fed minutes from July.

Three-month overnight indexed swap rates implied traders priced in a 32 percent chance of a Fed rate increase, little changed from late on Wednesday, according to Tullett Prebon data.

A week ago, they implied a 48 percent chance of a September rate hike. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alden Bentley)