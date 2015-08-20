NEW YORK Aug 20 Short-term U.S. interest rates
in the over-the-counter market on Thursday hinted traders saw a
one-in-three chance the Federal Reserve would raise interest
rates in September following the release of a perceived dovish
set of Fed minutes from July.
Three-month overnight indexed swap rates
implied traders priced in a 32 percent chance of a Fed rate
increase, little changed from late on Wednesday, according to
Tullett Prebon data.
A week ago, they implied a 48 percent chance of a September
rate hike.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alden Bentley)