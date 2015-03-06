Brazil's Itaú says did not sign agreement yet to buy stake in XP
SAO PAULO, May 11 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA said it is still in talks to acquire a stake in Brazilian broker XP Investimentos SA, adding that no definitive agreement has been signed.
NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. short-term interest rates futures fell on Friday as data showing stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs growth in February suggested traders raised bets the Federal Reserve may raise policy interest rates from near zero as early as this summer.
However, traders still did not fully price in a rate increase from the U.S. central bank until late 2015.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAO PAULO, May 11 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA said it is still in talks to acquire a stake in Brazilian broker XP Investimentos SA, adding that no definitive agreement has been signed.
May 11 Wells Fargo & Co doubled its cost-cutting target after seeing expenses soar in the aftermath of a sales scandal that the third-largest U.S. bank is still trying to recover from.