NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. short-term interest rates futures fell on Friday as data showing stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs growth in February suggested traders raised bets the Federal Reserve may raise policy interest rates from near zero as early as this summer.

However, traders still did not fully price in a rate increase from the U.S. central bank until late 2015.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)