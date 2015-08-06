NEW YORK Aug 6 Traders in a key corner of the U.S. bond market appear to be betting on a solid July payrolls report on Friday, which would strengthen the case for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in September.

In the repo market, interest rates on repurchase agreements backed by two-year Treasuries grew more negative to levels not seen since May, and borrowing costs on repos backed by three-year Treasuries briefly turned negative on Thursday, analysts said.

Wall Street dealers use the $5 trillion repo market to finance their trades by paying interest on overnight loans using Treasuries or other securities as collateral.

When repos go "special," the process is reversed and interest rates turn negative as traders pay owners of Treasuries to hold the securities.

Repo specialness occurs due to a scarcity of a Treasuries issue or traders betting heavily against a Treasuries maturity whose yields they anticipate to rise.

It appeared traders wanted to borrow two-year treasuries in the expectation their yield would rise on a solid July payrolls report.

They can profit by selling the two-year notes and buying them back on the open market at a lower price and returning them to the lenders.

"It's a good way to short these maturities. It feels like the Fed is really serious with a rate hike," said Scott Skyrm, managing director at Wedbush Securities in New York.

While recent U.S. economic data have been mixed, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart told the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday it would take "significant deterioration" in the U.S. economy for him to not support a rate hike in September. Lockhart is a voter this year on the Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-setting group.

In the wake of his comments, two-year and three-year Treasuries yields jumped to near their highest levels of the year before they retreated on a disappointing report on private U.S. jobs growth from payrolls processor ADP.

Then, a surprise reading on the U.S. services sector, which hit its strongest level in 10 years, rekindled expectations of a July payrolls report that would support a Fed rate hike.

Economists polled by Reuters are looking for total U.S. employment to have grown by 223,000 jobs in July, matching June's figure. The unemployment rate was forecast to hold for a second month at 5.3 percent, the lowest since April 2008.

On Thursday, the two-year Treasuries repo rate was last at minus 0.55 percent after trading as low as minus 2.00 percent, which was the most negative since May, according to Skyrm.

The three-year Treasuries repo rate was quoted at plus 0.10 percent after trading as low as minus 0.20 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay)