LONDON, July 23 Banks active in sterling wholesale markets showed a strong preference in May for secured overnight lending and borrowing rather than unsecured or longer-term deals, in a sign of persistent risk aversion.

According to the Bank of England's twice-yearly Sterling Money Market Survey out on Tuesday, secured transactions made up 69 percent of the overall money market and activity was heavily concentrated at overnight maturities.

Lending at maturities of three months to one year accounted for just 2 percent of all secured lending and 3 percent of unsecured transactions, broadly in line with previous findings.

"The total value of reported transactions and conditions in the sterling money market were broadly unchanged relative to the previous survey in November 2012," the central bank said.

"Perceptions of the functioning of the unsecured sterling money market improved slightly, but remained significantly less positive that those of the secured market."

Almost 40 commercial banks, building societies and investment banks active in the sterling money market took part in the poll, which was first conducted in May 2011.