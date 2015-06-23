NEW YORK, June 23 The U.S. Treasury Department
on Tuesday sold $25 billion worth of one-month bills amid the
strongest overall demand in nine months and paid no interest to
investors for a second straight auction, Treasury data showed.
The ratio of bids submitted to the amount of one-month
T-bills offered was 4.80, up from the previous
week's 4.64 and the highest since 5.11 at an auction held on
Sept. 23.
The Treasury also sold $25 billion worth of one-year bills
at an interest rate of 0.290 percent, up from
0.255 percent at the previous auction in May.
This was the highest interest rate on the one-year bill
supply since 0.305 percent at an auction held in February 2011.
The one-year T-bill sale's bid-to-cover ratio was 3.44, down
from 3.78 in May and matching the level set in December.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alan Crosby)