NEW YORK, June 23 The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $25 billion worth of one-month bills amid the strongest overall demand in nine months and paid no interest to investors for a second straight auction, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids submitted to the amount of one-month T-bills offered was 4.80, up from the previous week's 4.64 and the highest since 5.11 at an auction held on Sept. 23.

The Treasury also sold $25 billion worth of one-year bills at an interest rate of 0.290 percent, up from 0.255 percent at the previous auction in May.

This was the highest interest rate on the one-year bill supply since 0.305 percent at an auction held in February 2011.

The one-year T-bill sale's bid-to-cover ratio was 3.44, down from 3.78 in May and matching the level set in December.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alan Crosby)