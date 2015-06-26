By Richard Leong
| NEW YORK, June 26
NEW YORK, June 26 The borrowing cost on a key
source of overnight loans for Wall Street fell to a five-week
low from a near three-month peak in volatile trading on Friday.
Uncertain outcome on the negotiations between Greece and its
creditors before a debt repayment due next week sparked an early
scramble among some banks and dealers to finance their trades
and loans through the $5 trillion repurchase agreement market,
analysts said.
As hopes emerged that Greece may clinch a debt deal as early
as this weekend, some cash investors stepped up their repo
lending, pushing rates to the single digits, they said.
"These days, traders will finance that collateral in the
morning and bid on the cash in the afternoon as a separate
trade. Repo traders are now matching trades to minimize as much
risk and charges as possible," Scott Skyrm, managing director at
Wedbush Securities, wrote in a research note.
In the repo market, banks and dealers pledge Treasuries and
other securities as collateral to money market funds and other
investors in exchange for cash.
As the end of a quarter approaches, cash investors tend to
reduce repo lending and shift money into safer products such as
Treasury bills and the Federal Reserve's term fixed-rate reverse
repurchase agreements.
Banks and dealers end up paying higher repo rates as
quarter-end approaches as fewer investors are willing to lend.
Since last week, Greece's protracted wrangling with its
creditors has complicated this quarter-end repo activity,
analysts said.
The interest rate on over-the-weekend repurchase agreements
was last quoted at 0.03 to 0.07 percent, which was the lowest
range in five weeks. It was bid as high as 0.28 percent earlier
Friday, according to ICAP.
The overnight repo rate was 0.28 percent late Thursday,
which was highest close since March 31.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Leslie Adler)