* Banks paying to lend peers money

* EONIA not yet pricing in more rate cuts - RBS

* Strategists say EONIA shows two-tier market

* Banks have run out of options to manage liquidity

By John Geddie

LONDON, Aug 29 The euro overnight bank-to-bank lending rate fixed below zero for the first time ever, data showed on Friday, with some banks paying to lend to their peers in money markets.

EONIA fixed at -0.004 pct late on Thursday, a surprise move strategists said was driven by record low euro zone interest rates and abundant liquidity levels.

They say the fall in the index is evidence of the problems top-tier banks face in managing excesses of overnight liquidity since the ECB started charging banks to deposit money at the central bank.

"It's a function of the ECB's deposit rate and where transactions have to be done if they are needed," said Kenneth Dickson, investment director at Standard Life.

Some money market watchers see the prospect for further ECB easing, which could push EONIA even lower, after data showed euro zone inflation fell to 0.3 percent in August.

"One factor the EONIA market is not yet priced for is the potential for an ECB rate cut next week," said RBS in a note to clients. "Any easing is a finely balanced decision but any cut would probably push fixings lower."

RUNNING OUT OF OPTIONS

EONIA rates have fallen steadily since the ECB unveiled a raft of new easing measures in June -- including rate cuts and liquidity injections -- designed to try and encourage banks to lend.

Excesses of spare cash in the banking system have historically always put downwards pressure on EONIA rates.

Money market watchers say the fall of EONIA into negative territory shows that some banks in countries such as Germany and the Netherlands have run out of options with what to do with excesses of overnight cash. Because of regulatory and internal guidelines banks cannot sit on piles of liquidity overnight.

"Some banks have just realised that without alternatives, you just have to take the hit and transact at negative rates," said Commerzbank's money markets strategist Benjamin Schroeder.

Alternative ways to manage overnight liquidity -- such as depositing at the ECB or lending to banks with collateral -- are even more costly, while investing in short-term, liquid financial assets such as German bonds return negative yields in maturities out to four-years.

With many peripheral banks shut out of wholesale money markets and reliant on cheap central bank handouts, strategists say this trend also shows that top-rated banks would rather lose money than lend to those that need it.

"We would characterise the inter-bank lending market in the euro zone as a two-tier market," said Standard Life's Dickson.

"The bigger, healthier banks, the majority of which are in core countries, don't have any problem with inter-bank lending and are particularly long in cash at the moment... Whereas, the smaller banks, particularly within the periphery, are probably not able to attract much money from the interbank market."

To try and combat this fragmentation in markets, the ECB holds weekly tenders offering cheap short-term cash, and as of next month will offer banks a fresh set of long-term emergency loans.

RBS said negative EONIA rates may also reflect the fact that fewer peripheral banks are now reporting on the EONIA banking panel, which would have otherwise pushed up the fixing.

Of the 35 on the EONIA panel, only 11 are from the so-called peripheral countries of Spain, Italy, Greece, Portugal and Ireland. (editing by John Stonestreet; Editing by Crispian Balmer)