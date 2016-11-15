NEW YORK Nov 15 Surprisingly strong data on
U.S. retail sales in October raised traders' expectations the
Federal Reserve would raise short-term U.S. interest rates at
its Dec. 13-14 policy meeting, according to the interest rate
futures market on Tuesday.
Federal funds futures for December delivery implied traders
saw about a 91 percent chance the U.S. central bank would
increase the target range on its policy rate by a quarter point
to 0.50-0.75 percent next month, up from 86 percent late on
Monday, CME Group's FedWatch program showed at 8:55 ET (1355
GMT).
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)