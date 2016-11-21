NEW YORK Nov 21 Traders on Monday appeared
almost certain the Federal Reserve would raise U.S. interest
rates its policy meeting next month, prompted by hints from Fed
officials and bets on faster economic growth and inflation under
a Trump presidency.
Recent stronger-than-expected domestic data also underpinned
expectations the Fed is ready to raise borrowing costs for a
first time in a year at its Dec. 13-14 meeting, analysts said.
Federal funds futures for December delivery implied traders
saw about a 95 percent chance the U.S. central bank would
increase the target range on its policy rate by a quarter point
to 0.50-0.75 percent next month, unchanged from late Friday, CME
Group's FedWatch program showed at 9:35 ET (1435 GMT).
Fed funds futures suggested traders saw about a 53 percent
chance the Fed would raise rates to at least 0.75-1.00 percent
at its June 2017 meeting, compared with 55 percent on Friday,
according to CME's FedWatch.
