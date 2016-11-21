NEW YORK Nov 21 Traders on Monday appeared almost certain the Federal Reserve would raise U.S. interest rates its policy meeting next month, prompted by hints from Fed officials and bets on faster economic growth and inflation under a Trump presidency.

Recent stronger-than-expected domestic data also underpinned expectations the Fed is ready to raise borrowing costs for a first time in a year at its Dec. 13-14 meeting, analysts said.

Federal funds futures for December delivery implied traders saw about a 95 percent chance the U.S. central bank would increase the target range on its policy rate by a quarter point to 0.50-0.75 percent next month, unchanged from late Friday, CME Group's FedWatch program showed at 9:35 ET (1435 GMT).

Fed funds futures suggested traders saw about a 53 percent chance the Fed would raise rates to at least 0.75-1.00 percent at its June 2017 meeting, compared with 55 percent on Friday, according to CME's FedWatch. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)