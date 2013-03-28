NEW YORK, March 28 The U.S. Federal Reserve
bought $17.10 billion of agency mortgage-backed securities from
March 21 through March 27, down slightly from $17.75 billion in
the prior week, the New York Federal Reserve Bank said on
Thursday.
The U.S. central bank sold no mortgage securities guaranteed
by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or the Government
National Mortgage Association, known as Ginnie Mae, in the
latest week. It sold $750 million the previous week, the New
York Fed said on its website.
Last Sept. 14, the Fed began a $40 billion monthly increase
in MBS purchases, its third round of large-scale bond buying,
known as QE3, in an attempt to support the housing recovery and
boost economic growth.
Since October 2011, the Fed has been using funds from
principal payments on the agency debt and agency MBS it holds to
reinvest in agency MBS, a move to help the housing market.