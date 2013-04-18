BRIEF-Western Union CEO Hikmet Ersek's FY 2016 total compensation was $9.3 mln
* CEO Hikmet Ersek's FY 2016 total compensation was $9.3 million versus $8.6 million in FY 2015 Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nwXLpr] Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 18 The U.S. Federal Reserve bought $16.8 billion of agency mortgage-backed securities from April 11 through April 17, down from $21.3 billion in the prior week, the New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Thursday.
In a move to help the housing market, since October 2011 the U.S. central bank has been using funds from principal payments on the agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, or MBS, it holds to reinvest in agency MBS.
The New York Fed said on its website Thursday that the central bank sold $1.7 billion mortgage securities guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or the Government National Mortgage Association, known as Ginnie Mae, in the latest week. It sold $5.1 billion the previous week.
Last Sept. 14, the Fed began a $40 billion monthly increase in MBS purchases, its third round of large-scale bond buying, in an attempt to support the housing recovery and boost economic growth.
* CEO Hikmet Ersek's FY 2016 total compensation was $9.3 million versus $8.6 million in FY 2015 Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nwXLpr] Further company coverage:
* On March 23, co executed a third amended and restated credit agreement
* Pure Multi-family REIT LP announces CDN$70 million (US$52 million) equity offering