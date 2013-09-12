(Fed corrects to say $1 billion in MBS sold in latest period,
not none)
NEW YORK, Sept 12 The Federal Reserve bought
$16.5 billion of agency mortgage-backed securities Sept. 5-11,
more than the $12.1 billion purchased the previous period, the
New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Thursday.
In a move to help the housing market begun in October 2011,
the U.S. central bank has been using funds from principal
payments on the agency debt and agency mortgage-backed
securities, or MBS, it holds to reinvest in agency MBS.
The New York Fed said on its website the Fed sold $1 billion
in mortgage securities guaranteed by Fannie Mae,
Freddie Mac or the Government National Mortgage
Association (Ginnie Mae), in the latest week. It sold none the
prior week.
On Sept. 14, the Fed increased its purchases of MBS to $40
billion a month in its third round of large-scale bond buying in
an attempt to support the housing recovery and boost economic
growth.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Kenneth Barry)