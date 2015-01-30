NEW YORK, Jan 30 (IFR) - Call it old-school thinking but
despite all the regulatory scrutiny and public slamming of the
top three global rating agencies for their roles during the last
real estate bust, their rating calls on the riskiest tranches of
conduit commercial mortgage bond deals are still influential
enough to impact pricing outcomes on transactions.
Just last week when two competing deals priced their D
classes with a 20bp differential, issuers, investors and
analysts said the difference was simply because one had a Triple
B minus rating from the one of the main credit rating agencies,
while the other did not.
"It's certainly the easiest thing for market players to hang
their hat on," one issuer of the two trades said of the pricing
disparities. "It shows us the preferences of investors, and we
are in this market a lot."
Simply put, the costs of doing business in the primary and
repo markets for conduit commercial mortgage bond deals will be
higher without a stamp of approval from one of the big three
rating agencies - Moody's Investors Service, Standard & Poor's
and Fitch Ratings.
The problem has being magnified on the riskiest bonds
broadly being offered - namely the D class - where the act of
securing an investment grade from the old guard rating agencies
has become harder to come by.
When Morgan Stanley and Bank of America sold their US$1bn
plus conduit a week ago, called MSBAM 2015-C20, the issuers did
so with marks of Triple B minus and Triple B (low) from
Morningstar and DBRS at the D class level.
Moody's was also hired to rate the trade, but like most of
the deals it rated in recent months, supplied letter grades only
on the deal's most bullet-proof Triple A and Aa2 securities.
So when Morgan Stanley's US$50.2m D class priced at swaps
plus 380bp, versus S+360bp for a similar US$70.65m bond from
Deutsche Bank and Ladder Capital that had a Triple B minus
rating from Fitch Ratings, market players reacted by saying that
having a top-three firm on a deal still mattered.
That partly stems from decades-old investment criteria that
required at least one major rating agency on a deal before
certain investors were allowed to buy into a deal.
But because little has changed in the criteria even after
the crash, newcomers to the rating agency arena like Kroll Bond
Rating Agency or Morningstar are still absent from the ranks of
approved firms.
"Documentation and technology tend to move relatively slow
on that front," one analyst said.
And in practical terms, that not only means some money
managers will be barred from buying Triple B minus paper without
the sign off from a major rating agency, but also that fast
money accounts looking for leverage in the repo market will
often be paying more.
Fast-money accounts are big buyers of Triple B minus paper
from the conduits, and are known for levering up bonds on a 5.5%
yielding D tranche to reach mid-teen returns.
"I don't know what the delta is (on repo) terms for a Triple
B minus with or without Fitch (or) Moody's but I am sure it is
something," a portfolio manager said.
Credit Suisse, for one, does not differentiate between
ratings from one of the big three or from a DBRS, Kroll Bond
Rating Agency or Morningstar, a person familiar with the matter
said.
But many of the large US investment banks do, he said,
noting that most are known to charge more for deals without
Triple B minus marks from Moody's or Fitch.
WILLING AND ABLE
Fitch Ratings has stood alone for months as the only firm of
the big three agencies willing, or able, to supply Triple B
minus ratings.
Standard & Poor's has been largely out of the picture since
the crash, and just this month agreed to a one-year ban from
rating any new US conduit deals as part of a settlement with
regulators, who claimed the agency misled investors in six
post-crash deals.
And while Moody's has picked up the bulk of the slack, until
this week, its views on anything just below the Triple A level
have been absent on new-issues.
But any lingering doubts of Moody's stance of credit quality
deterioration has been cleared up in a searing report issued by
the agency on Thursday, which stated that bonds rated Triple B
minus by others are more akin to B1, or junk status, by Moody's
own metrics. [ID: nL1N0V827K]
"None of us really respect what rating agencies have had to
say (since the crash)," a portfolio manager at a large money
manager said in an interview following the report's release.
"But this had people paying attention for the first time in
years."
He was not the only one keeping a close eye on what this all
could mean for investors.
Darrell Wheeler, an analyst at Amherst Pierpont Securities,
has been warning about the vulnerability of new-issue Triple B
minus paper to downgrades and losses.
"If we go into a near-term recession, there is a real risk
of losses at the Triple B minus level, and certainly there is
concern from a downgrade perspective," he said in an interview.
But even in a downgrade scenario, Wheeler says there are
sharp consequences for holders of Triple B minus paper, as deals
that initially printed at S+335bp on average in 2014 will
quickly widen to S+550bp.
"That's quite a kick in the pants."
(Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan
and Jack Doran)