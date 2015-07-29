By Hilary Russ
| NEW YORK, July 29
NEW YORK, July 29 Investors in U.S. municipal
bonds are sitting on more cash than they have in years, in part
because they're wary of the $3.7 trillion market at a time when
interest rates are expected to rise.
Levels of cash in some portfolios are higher than they have
been for at least the past few years, according to interviews
with managers from 10 different firms of varying sizes.
And cash has grown to record levels over the last decade in
the open-end muni mutual funds tracked by investment research
firm Morningstar, according to data the firm provided to
Reuters.
Between March 2014 and March 2015, cash rose by $6.2 billion
to $31.9 billion, the biggest such jump in at least 10 years. In
2005, it was at only $8.9 billion. Cash is now at 5.5 percent of
holdings, almost double the 3 percent 10 years ago. The data do
not include closed-end funds.
The Federal Reserve is expected on Wednesday to point to a
growing U.S. economy and stronger job market as it sets the
stage for a possible interest rate hike in September.
"A lot of my investors who've been with me for a long time
know that it can be very painful when rates go higher," said
Michael Pepe at JHS Capital Advisors, who focuses on municipal
investments. "They'd rather earn nothing than lose 10, 20, 30
percent."
Feeding the flows of cash are seasonally strong summer bond
calls, coupon payments and maturities. Some investors are not
reinvesting, whether by choice or because there is not enough
supply to meet demand.
Bond investors are especially sensitive to the risk of
rising interest rates, as prices of bonds they already own
generally fall when rates rise. Investors on the sidelines say
they are ready to jump back in but they will wait until bond
prices decline.
CREDIT SHOCKS
Several factors have led investors to hesitate. They do not
know how far or how fast yields on longer-term bonds could rise
in response to a Fed hike of short-term rates. They have also
had credit shocks with negative headlines out of Puerto Rico and
Chicago. And global factors, including China's stock market
slump, have triggered global markets' volatility that has even
spooked investors in some safe-haven securities.
At BlackRock, portfolios are at 5 or 6 percent cash,
compared with 2 percent on average normally, said Peter Hayes,
head of BlackRock's municipal bond group.
"Our time horizon on that cash isn't very long. We don't
advocate for sitting on cash for a long period of time," Hayes
said.
In June alone, investors received $56.6 billion through
current and advanced refundings and maturing bonds and notes,
according to Interactive Data's MuniView.
JHS Capital Advisors' clients are usually almost fully
invested, Pepe said. But currently, they have on average 30
percent allocated to cash and some are as high as 40 percent,
the highest levels ever.
Muni investors are not alone in increasing their cash
levels. According to a July Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey
of global fund managers for all asset classes, cash levels have
soared to 5.5 percent, the most since December 2008.
Some muni investors are reluctant to jump back in. Burt
Mulford of Eagle Asset Management said June didn't see as much
reinvestment as usual.
"The challenge for the retail investor ... is finding the
bond to replace the bond that just got called," he said, because
yields are now so low.
Eagle has about 5 percent cash currently - down slightly
from a month ago but much higher than its average 1 percent cash
position, Mulford said. The last time it was as high was the
summer of 2013, during the so-called "taper tantrum," when bonds
sold off, driving up yields, after the Fed began curtailing its
bond buying.
The hefty cash levels are just one indicator that the muni
market is in the doldrums. Returns so far this year have been
tepid at 0.69 percent, according to the S&P National AMT-Free
Municipal Index, and investors have pulled money out of
municipal bond funds for 11 of the past 12 weeks.
Though the cash buildup is prompted partly by fear, it also
positions the market for a lift because investors will be liquid
enough to jump back in when valuations improve.
"If you do get some of that scare, a dislocation in the
market, we have the dry powder to redeploy," said Julio Bonilla,
portfolio manager at Schroders. "Every portfolio manager out
there right now is very focused on maintaining some form of
liquidity."
That could mean a better second half of 2015 for munis.
"We are definitely more optimistic for the second half of
2015," said Eagle's Mulford. "The trend is gradually turning
around."
Dawn Daggy-Mangerson, director of McDonnell Investment
Management's municipal portfolio team, said the firm had studied
muni performance every time the Fed began a cycle of interest
rate rises in the past 25 years. In all four instances - 1994,
1997, 1999 and 2004 - munis showed positive returns of about 5
percent or more annualized for two years after the hikes.
"It's expensive to sit in cash," she said. "And people have
been wrong about rising rates for the last couple of years. The
longer you're wrong, the more it's going to hurt you."
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Additional reporting by Jennifer
Ablan; Editing by Megan Davies and Martin Howell)