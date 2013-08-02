NEW YORK, Aug 2 U.S. municipal bond sales next
week are expected to rise to $7.8 billion from a revised $5.38
billion this week, according to Thomson Reuters estimates on
Friday.
Summer reinvestment flows into the $3.7 trillion municipal
bond markets had so far been slower than usual because of fears
of climbing interest rates compounded with investor caution
following Detroit's bankruptcy filing late in July.
Municipal bonds have sold sharply since the beginning of the
year curbing debt issuance. In July issuers sold $24.87 billion
in debt, only one percent more than June's $24.6 billion,
according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.
A South Carolina Public Service Authority bond issue
totaling $1.78 billion that is being sold through various
underwriters on Wednesday will lead the U.S. municipal bond
market in issuance.
Goldman Sachs & Co will underwrite the largest portion of
the sale with the pricing of $811 million of new and $399
million of tax-exempt refunding bonds.
In addition, $326 million of taxable London Interbank
Offered Rate bonds will be issued through lead manager Morgan
Stanley & Co and another $250 million of taxable bonds will be
priced via lead manager Barclays.
Puerto Rico is also turning back to investors for the first
time in more than a year, with the Puerto Rico Electric Power
Authority (Prepa) selling $600 million in a deal to fund power
plan and transmission network improvements. The sale takes place
on Wednesday and will be a test for a series of financing by the
Caribbean Island later in the year.
Negotiated sales next week are expected to total $5.0
billion in 55 sales versus a revised $3.8 billion in 46 deals
this week.
On Wednesday, the state of Washington will sell $863.7
million of general obligation bonds in a three-part deal. The
sale consists of $532.9 million of tax-exempt various purpose
bonds with serial maturities from 2017 through 2038, according
to the preliminary official statement.
It also includes $275.1 million of tax-exempt motor vehicle
fuel tax bonds with serial maturities from 2014 through 2038 and
$55.7 million of taxable bonds with serial maturities from 2014
through 2017.
Ahead of the sale both Moody's Investors Service and Fitch
Ratings revised Washington's general obligation bond rating
outlook to stable from negative, citing the state's solid
economic and revenue performance.
The bonds are rated Aa1 by Moody's and AA-plus by Fitch.
On Tuesday, Minnesota will sell $470.2 million of GO bonds
in three parts.
The sale includes $265.2 million of tax-exempt GOs and $200
million of tax-exempt state trunk highway bonds, both with
serial maturities from 2014 through 2033, according to the POS.
The sale also includes a $5 million taxable GO bond issue
due on Aug. 1, 2018.
On Tuesday, Moody's revised the state's GO bond rating
outlook to stable from negative reflecting its "improved revenue
performance, replenishment of budget reserves, and budget
balancing solutions that are largely recurring," the rating
agency said in a statement.
The bonds are rated Aa1 By Moody's and AA-plus with a stable
outlook by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority will also be
selling $197 million bonds on Wednesday.
Competitive deals are expected to total $2.8 billion in 106
sales, compared with $1.58 billion in 84 issues in the week
ended Aug. 2.