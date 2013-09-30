BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
Sept 30 U.S. state and local governments brought $18.35 billion of debt to market in September, or 12 percent less than during August and 28 percent under the $25.46 billion sold a year earlier, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data published on Monday.
Deals for the third quarter eased nearly 24 percent to $67.67 billion from $88.62 billion in the second quarter and were 19 percent beneath the $83.6 billion sold in 2012's third quarter, Thomson Reuters said.
New money deals, or offerings constituting fresh borrowing by governments, declined in September to $10.1 billion from $11.2 billion in August but were above the new money total of $8.2 billion in September 2012.
For the full third quarter, new money totals rose to $39.1 billion from $37.9 billion in the second quarter, Thomson Reuters said. A year earlier, in 2012's third quarter, new money offerings totaled $33.8 billion.
Refunding offerings, in which borrowers swap lower-interest bonds for higher-yielding debt, dropped to $8.3 billion in September from $9.6 billion in August. Refunding deals were much higher in September 2012, at $17.3 billion.
In July, August and September, when tax-free rates generally rose, refunding deals tumbled to $28.6 billion from $50.7 billion in the second quarter and $49.8 billion in last year's third quarter, according to the preliminary data.
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .