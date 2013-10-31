NEW YORK Oct 31 Municipal bond issuance fell
more than 25 percent in October from a year earlier as higher
interest rates in the second half of the year have led to a
decline in refinancing deals, preliminary monthly data from
Thomson Reuters showed on Thursday.
New municipal bonds issued in October totaled $24.95
billion, compared with $33.81 billion issued in October last
year. The decline was overwhelmingly due to a drop in
refinancing deals, which fell by more than half, while deals
raising new money rose by 20 percent.
While down from a year earlier, October's issuance was up by
about 33 percent from September, which at $18.6 billion was the
lowest monthly total since January 2012.
In the last two weeks of October $11.8 billion of supply
came to market, versus $8.9 billion in the first half of the
month. Credit market volatility during the first half of
October, caused by the 16-day partial shutdown of the federal
government and political standoff in Washington over lifting the
U.S. debt ceiling, kept a lid on bond issuance.
Overall, muni bond issuance this year is running about 15
percent below where it was last year as rising yields curb
issuers' enthusiasm and makes refunding less attractive.
Refunding in October fell to $10.11 billion compared with
$21.45 billion in the same month last year, while new money
entering the market grew to $14.84 billion compared with $12.36
billion a year ago.
Including private placements, new issues totaled $15.19
billion in October and refinancing totaled $10.25 billion. Total
municipal issuance including private placements was $25.44
billion in October.
The yield on 10-year triple-A-rated municipal debt is
currently around 2.4 percent compared with 1.7 percent at the
same time last year, according to Municipal Market Data's (MMD)
triple A scale. Rates started rising precipitously in May as
investors believed the Federal Reserve would start winding down
its bond-buying program, pushing bond prices lower.
October saw 742 new deals compared with 1,041 last year. Of
those 284 were refinancing deals, down from 610 last year, and
458 were new money deals, slightly up on the 431 last year.
The dollar amount of new municipal bonds issued through the
end of October fell 14.9 percent to $262.85 billion.