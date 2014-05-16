By Lisa Lambert
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 16 Refinancing will come roaring
back into the U.S. municipal market next week, when $5.7 billion
in total new issuance is expected.
Two-thirds of the $4.36 billion in negotiated sales are
refinancing deals. About a fifth of the $1.34 billion in
competitive sales will go toward refunding.
The two biggest deals on the negotiated calendar will
refinance existing debt: Missouri's $894.45 million highway
state road bonds underwritten by Bank of America Merrill Lynch
and Connecticut's general obligation bonds underwritten by
Morgan Stanley & Co.
Throughout 2014, issuance of municipal debt has run below
last year's levels, mostly due to the end of a refinancing binge
brought on by rising interest rates. As of Thursday evening, $5
billion of municipal bonds had priced this week, Thomson Reuters
data shows.
Recent low yields and Treasury ratios, though, are creating
refunding opportunities for issuers, said Municipal Market Data
Analyst Randy Smolik.
On Monday, a 30-year top-rated municipal bond yielded 95.99
percent of a comparable Treasury, which is taxed, according to
MMD, a Thomson Reuters company. That was the lowest ratio in a
year, and well below the average of the last year of 107.5
percent.
At the same time, the yield for highly rated 30-years was
3.22 percent on MMD's benchmark scale on Thursday, nearly a full
percentage point below the 4.20 percent notched on the first
trading day of 2014. Top-shelf 10-year bonds had a yield of 2.16
percent, compared with 2.79 percent at the beginning of 2014.
"The municipal market traditionally sees reinvestment demand
pick up in May, due to the upcoming June and July coupon and
principal redemption period," wrote Wells Fargo Advisors
Municipal Analyst Dorian Jamison in a note. "However, the
redemption effect could be dampened this year by
muni-to-Treasury ratios below 10-year averages - which indicate
that municipal bonds are expensive relative to Treasuries - and
new issue supply which is down 28 percent year-over-year."
Missouri's road refunding bonds are set to price on Tuesday,
with a retail order period on Monday. The deal will refinance
$586.29 million in road bonds rated AAA by Fitch Ratings, and
$301.98 million in road bonds rated AA+ by Fitch.
Connecticut's bonds are rated AA by Fitch and Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services, and Aa3 by Moody's Investors Service.
The bonds will have serial maturities running from 2014 through
2025, according to bond sale documents. They will be used to
refinance debt issued in 2004 with coupons ranging from 3.25
percent to 5 percent, and bonds sold in 2005 with coupons
ranging from 4 percent to 5 percent. The 2004 series has a
redemption date of June 4 and some of the bonds mature later
this year.
Massachusetts will dominate the competitive calendar next
week with $200 million of taxable general obligation bonds, open
for bidding on Wednesday morning, that are being sold as part of
the state's capital spending plan.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Dan Grebler)