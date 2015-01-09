Jan 9 Debt-hungry investors will get a hefty
serving of U.S. municipal bond debt next week, with supply
rising to about $7.27 billion from an estimated $4.24 billion
this week, according to Thomson Reuters estimates on Friday.
Investors in debt sold by states, cities, schools and other
issuers in the U.S. municipal bond market have been ravenous for
tax-free bonds as supply dried up over the Christmas and New
Year's holidays.
U.S. municipal bond funds reported $1.33 billion of net
inflows in the week ended Jan. 7, the biggest weekly inflows
since January 2013, according to Lipper data on Thursday.
A week ago, the yield on top-rated 10-year bonds was 2.01
percent, while the 30-year yield was 2.83 percent on Municipal
Market Data's benchmark scale. Price gains over the first full
trading week of 2015 pushed the 10-year yield down to 1.91
percent and the 30-year yield to 2.71 percent as of Thursday's
market close.
Next week, the New York City Transitional Finance Authority
will sell $750 million of building aid revenue bonds through
Ramirez & Co, with retail presale periods on Monday and Tuesday
and formal pricing on Wednesday. The deal's structure includes
serial bonds due in 2016 through 2044, according to the
preliminary official statement.
New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority will sell
$400 million of fixed-rate revenue bonds and $100 million of
floating rate tender notes through J.P. Morgan, which has slated
pricing for Thursday.
In the healthcare sector, Chicago's Rush University Medical
Center will issue $502 million of revenue bonds through the
Illinois Finance Authority. Goldman, Sachs & Co is scheduled to
price the debt on Thursday.
Topping the week's competitive calendar is a $131 million
wastewater refunding revenue bond issue for California's Orange
County Sanitation District. The AAA-rated bonds are slated to
price on Tuesday.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Chris Reese)