Feb 20 Debt sales by U.S. states, cities,
schools and other municipal bond issuers next week will total
about $8.8 billion, the largest weekly supply so far in 2015,
according to Thomson Reuters estimates on Friday.
The week's biggest debt sale comes from Atlanta, Georgia,
which plans to refund $1.25 billion of water and wastewater
bonds. Loop Capital Markets plans on pricing the deal on
Tuesday.
The New York City Transitional Finance Authority will sell
$700 million of future tax secured subordinate bonds through
Wells Fargo Securities, which set a retail presale period for
Monday and Tuesday, followed by formal pricing on Wednesday.
Deals from Nevada issuers top next week's competitive
calendar. The Clark County School District will offer $398.4
million of limited-tax general obligation refunding bonds in a
two-part sale on Tuesday. The state of Nevada has set a
three-part, $291.4 million sale of new and refunding limited-tax
GO bonds for Wednesday.
Yields on Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A scale
have been ratcheting higher after falling in January.
The yield on 10-year bonds, which started 2015 at 2.01
percent, ended Thursday at 2.08 percent. The 30-year bond yield,
which stood at 2.83 percent on Jan. 2, ended at 2.88 percent.
Weekly net flows into U.S. municipal bond funds dropped to
just $59 million in the week ended Feb. 18 from $460 million in
the previous week, according to Lipper. High-yield muni funds
had a second-straight week of net outflows, totaling nearly $220
million in the latest week.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Andrea Ricci)