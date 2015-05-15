By Tim Reid
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 15 U.S. municipal bond sales
are expected to reach $10.3 billion next week, led by a $750
million issue of bonds by a Florida state insurance company
preparing for hurricane season.
The Citizens Property Insurance Corporation of Florida is
issuing $750 million Coastal Account Senior Secured Bonds,
Series 2015A-1.
The corporation was created by the Florida Legislature in
2002 as a not-for-profit, tax-exempt, government entity. Its
mission is to provide insurance protection to Florida
policyholders entitled to but unable to find property insurance
coverage in the private market.
The new bond issue is meant to increase liquidity in
preparation for Florida's approaching hurricane season.
"This financing program provides a necessary cash'bridge' to
certain claims paying resources, especially reimbursements from
the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund," Jennifer Montero, the
corporation's chief financial officer, said in a statement.
Overall bond issuance is expected to reach $10.3 billion,
with the tender of tax-exempt bonds reaching $9 billion next
week, above the weekly year-to-date average of $7.8 billion,
said Dorian Jamison, a municipal research analyst at Wells Fargo
Advisors.
Jamison added that since Jan. 30, yields for 30-year
Triple-A rated municipal bonds have risen 75 basis points, much
of that due to high supply. Through April, supply has been at
its highest for 10 years, due mainly to a rash of refunding, he
said.
The second biggest issue on schedule for next week is a $515
million sale of public utility refunding revenue bonds by the
city of Springfield, Missouri.
(Reporting by Tim Reid. Editing by Andre Grenon)