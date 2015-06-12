June 12 Michigan's Wayne County plans to sell
nearly $187 million of general obligation limited-tax notes next
week, while warning potential investors that it could be headed
to federal bankruptcy court.
The note sale is part of about $8 billion of debt expected
to be offered in the U.S. municipal bond market in the coming
week, according to Thomson Reuters estimates on Friday.
Wayne County said if its plan to address chronic budget
deficits by curbing pension and healthcare benefits and cutting
wages is not implemented, the state of Michigan is likely to
appoint an emergency manager, who could recommend a Chapter 9
municipal bankruptcy filing, according to offering documents for
the note deal.
Detroit, which is in Wayne County, exited the biggest-ever
municipal bankruptcy last year, shedding about $7 billion of its
$18 billion of debt and obligations.
Wayne County's taxable notes, which mature on Dec. 1, 2017,
are scheduled to be priced by Bank of America Merrill Lynch on
Thursday. The deal will raise money to cover delinquent 2014
property taxes due the county and local governments in the
county. The notes are rated SP-1, one notch below the top
investment-grade level for notes by Standard & Poor's. The
county's long-term GO debt is rated in the "junk" level by all
three major credit rating agencies.
Next week's biggest negotiated offering is $750 million of
New York City Transitional Finance Authority building aid
revenue bonds. Lead underwriter Goldman, Sachs & Co will hold a
Monday and Tuesday retail presale period for the bonds ahead of
formal pricing on Wednesday. The bonds are structured with
serial maturities in 2016 through 2044 along with a term
maturity, according to the preliminary official statement.
Topping the week's competitive calendar is a $155 million
South Carolina Transportation Infrastructure Bank revenue
refunding bond issue pricing on Thursday.
Meanwhile, investors pulled money out of municipal bond
funds for a sixth week in a row. Net outflows totaled $411.8
million for the week ended June 10, up from $380.7 million in
outflows the previous week, according to Lipper, a unit of
Thomson Reuters.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)