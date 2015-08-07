Aug 7 Kansas will offer $1 billion of taxable
pension bonds in the U.S. municipal market next week in a move
that could make investors skittish given a recent default on
some bonds in Puerto Rico and credit ratings downgrades in
Chicago.
Debt service on the bonds is subject to annual
appropriation, meaning that Kansas' legislature must decide each
year whether to allot money to make the payments.
Just this week, there was a default on Puerto Rico
appropriation-backed bonds, while credit ratings on more than $3
billion of Chicago convention center bonds were severely
downgraded because an impasse over Illinois' fiscal 2016 budget
blocked a monthly transfer of tax revenue to the bond trustee.
Alan Schankel, a managing director at Janney Capital
Markets, said the combination of pension and appropriation bonds
will come at a higher cost to Kansas.
"I think anybody has to take a look at appropriation debt
and require a little more yield," he said.
Meanwhile, the Government Finance Officers Association in
January advised states and local governments not to issue
pension bonds because they carry "considerable risk."
The practice, which relies on the assumption that invested
proceeds will result in higher returns than the interest cost on
the bonds, came under heightened scrutiny particularly in the
wake of Detroit's $1.4 billion issuance that was tied in part to
soured interest-rate swaps that helped drive the city to file
the biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy in 2013.
Kansas' deal is the largest on next week's nearly $5.8
billion calendar of competitive and negotiated municipal bond
and note sales.
The state's fixed-rate bonds will be issued through its
development finance authority and will be structured with serial
maturities from 2017 through 2030 and term bonds due in 2037 and
2045, according to the preliminary official statement.
A state law limits the bond interest rate to 5 percent.
Pricing is scheduled for Monday through senior underwriters Bank
of America Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo Securities.
The bonds are rated Aa3 by Moody's Investors Service and
AA-minus by Standard & Poor's, which has a negative outlook on
the rating due in part to the state's pension payments falling
short of actuarially required levels.
Kansas projects that the bond sale will improve the funded
ratio for pensions to 73 percent in 2020 from 59 percent at the
end of 2014.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago and Hilary Russ in New
York; Editing by Paul Simao)