Aug 14 The largest deal scheduled to hit the U.S. municipal market next week is $750 million of revenue bonds from Puerto Rico's water authority, which plans to make system improvements and refinance debts.

The sale from Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority, or PRASA, follows a failure by Puerto Rico to make a full payment due on bonds sold by its Public Finance Corp. The partial payment was considered a default by its creditors and ratings agencies, the first ever by the U.S. territory.

PRASA wants to raise the new funding in part to comply with a consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to upgrade its aging system. It also plans to refinance loans provided by local banks and the island's Government Development Bank.

Puerto Rico Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla shocked investors of the island's $72 billion debt in June, when he announced that he wanted to restructure debt and develop a fiscal plan by the end of August.

Next week's calendar is forecast to bring nearly $7 billion of new competitive and negotiated municipal bond and note sales to the municipal market, more than this week's $5.8 billion, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.

The second largest deal, after Puerto Rico's sale, is $650 million from the New York Convention Center Development Corporation of hotel unit fee refunding revenue bonds.

Also on the calendar is $550 million in a series of deals to finance capital projects and to refund loans at the University of Chicago.

The city of Chicago and its credits have been rocked by downgrades in recent weeks. Last week, more than $3 billion of Chicago convention center bonds were severely downgraded because an impasse over Illinois' fiscal 2016 budget blocked a monthly transfer of tax revenue to the bond trustee.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services gave an AA-rating to the upcoming University of Chicago deal, which are general obligation to the university. S&P said the rating reflected "the university's strong enterprise profile," but "prolonged deficits and debt levels" could result in a downgrade. (Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)