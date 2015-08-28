By Rory Carroll
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 28 Wisconsin will come to the
market with $391.3 million of general obligation bonds on Sept.
1, one of the largest deals during a week of significantly lower
issuance ahead of the Labor Day holiday.
Wisconsin plans to use the proceeds for various purposes,
including improvements to highways, buildings and public
facilities.
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, a candidate for the
Republican presidential nomination, last month signed a
two-year, $73 billion state budget into law after weeks of
wrangling and with a deadline looming to balance the state's
budget.
Next week's sale is made up of bonds sold in multiples of
$5,000 and maturing on or after May 1, 2025. They will be
callable at par on May 1, 2024 or any date thereafter.
The Wisconsin sale is the top competitive deal on next
week's calendar. The top negotiated deal is $1 billion of state
personal income tax revenue bonds from the Dormitory Authority
of the State of New York.
Sales of U.S. municipal bonds and notes are estimated to
total $3.6 billion next week, significantly lower than the
year's weekly average of $7.9 billion of new issuance, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
The low issuance comes at a time of year that is
historically slow for the market with many participants out on
vacation, said Daniel Solender, a portfolio manager with Lord
Abbett. He said he expects issuance to pick up again after the
U.S. Labor Day holiday on Sept. 7.
The first week of September 2014 only had $2.4 billion in
bond sales. The first week of September 2013 only had $1.7
billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by James Dalgleish)