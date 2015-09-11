Sept 11 A Chicago convention center authority
will sell $222 million of bonds in the U.S. municipal market
next week, just over a month after its ratings plummeted due to
Illinois' budget impasse.
The Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority will raise
$153 million to help fund a new hotel at Chicago's McCormick
Place convention center and refund about $69.7 million of
outstanding debt.
The ongoing budget battle between Republican Governor Bruce
Rauner and the Democrats who control the legislature stymied the
authority's legal ability to transfer tax revenue to the bond
trustee for required monthly debt service deposits.
Because of the technical default, the authority's AAA rating
with Standard & Poor's and AA-minus rating with Fitch Ratings
were cut on Aug. 5 to BBB-plus, affecting more than $3 billion
of bonds sold for the expansion of McCormick Place.
Legislation appropriating the tax revenue for all of fiscal
2016 was passed later in August, ending the default. although
the lower ratings remained in place.
In a research note on Friday, Barclays analysts said that
due to the legislation, the authority's bonds "could outperform
comparable indices over the medium term."
The deal, slated for pricing on Wednesday through Citigroup
Inc and Cabrera Capital Markets, is structured with $133.7
million of current interest bonds due in 2053 and $19.3 million
of capital appreciation bonds due in 2052, according to the
preliminary official statement.
The $69.7 million of refunding term bonds carry maturities
in 2035, 2040, 2045 and 2052.
Altogether, U.S. muni issuers will sell $4.8 billion of
bonds and notes in negotiated and competitive offerings next
week.
The second-largest deal is also from Illinois, with the
state Finance Authority's $368 million of revenue bonds for the
OFS Healthcare System through lead manager Barclays Capital
.
Some proceeds will fund hospital construction and expansion,
advance refundings and termination of interest rate swaps.
As of June 30, the notional outstanding amount of the
system's swaps was $549.8 million, with a net market valuation
of negative $52 million, bond documents said.
About $50 million of the proceeds will also help finance the
corporation's pension liability, which rose because of a lowered
discount rate and the use of new mortality tables to reflect
longer life expectancy.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Additional reporting by
Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)