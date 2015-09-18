SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 18 The Commonwealth of
Massachusetts plans to sell $1.2 billion of general obligation
revenue anticipation notes on Sept. 22, the largest deal slated
on next week's municipal market calendar of new sales.
Massachusetts, a regular issuer of revenue anticipation
notes, plans to use the funds to cover cash flow needs.
Massachusetts has maintained a solid financial footing in
recent years, according to Fitch Ratings, which affirmed an AA+
rating on the state's long-term general obligation bonds.
The deal will lead the $6.5 billion expected to come to
market next week, including $2.5 billion on the competitive
calendar and nearly $4 billion on the negotiated calendar.
New York City Transitional Finance Authority is scheduled to
sell $750 million of tax-exempt and $250 million of taxable
future tax secured subordinate bonds, the second-largest deal
planned for next week.
The bonds are payable from personal income tax revenues and
the city's sales and use tax. Fitch assigned the deal an
AAA-rating, citing the city's unique identity as an
international center for numerous industries and a major tourist
destination as a credit strength.
(Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by James Dalgleish)