June 29 U.S. municipal bond sales next week are
expected to drop to the lowest weekly total in more than 20
years with issuance estimated at only $59.6 million, according
to Thomson Reuters estimates on Friday.
The coming week will also mark a huge plunge in supply from
this week's estimated $9.5 billion in bond sales.
The sparse calendar comes as Wednesday's Fourth of July
holiday will shorten the coming trading week to four days with
participation in the $3.7 trillion market expected to be
limited.
In June, states, cities, schools and other issuers sold
$40.6 billion of debt, according to Thomson Reuters data.
At this time there are no negotiated issues scheduled to
price next week. This week, negotiated issues totaled an
estimated $7.6 billion in 76 deals compared.