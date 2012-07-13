July 13 U.S. municipal bond sales will total $7.8 billion next week, down from this week's revised estimated total of $8.3 billion, according to Thomson Reuters estimates on Friday.

Negotiated sales next week are estimated at $5 billion in 62 deals, dipping slightly from this week's revised estimated total of $5.6 billion in 72 deals.

Topping the negotiated calendar is Illinois' sale of almost $1.5 billion of unemployment insurance bond building receipts revenue bonds to be sold in three series.

Illinois' deal, which will be used to pay off the state's federal unemployment insurance loan, follows similar bond issues sold by Michigan and Colorado this year.

The offering consists of $777.9 million of serial bonds pricing through J.P. Morgan Securities and $542.8 million of serial bonds and $172.4 million of term bonds pricing through Citigroup.

All of the bonds will have a one-day retail order period on Tuesday followed by institutional pricing on Wednesday.

The bonds are rated AA by Standard & Poor's Ratings Service and AA-plus by Fitch ratings.

Other larger bond sales slated for next week include $540 million of transit system sales surtax revenue bonds for Miami-Dade County, Florida.

Ahead of the sale, Moody's Investors Service downgraded the bonds to A1 from Aa3 and revised the outlook to stable from negative. Fitch also revised the outlook on the bonds' AA-minus rating to stable from negative.

The issue will be priced for retail on Wednesday, with institutional pricing on Thursday through J.P. Morgan.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will also sell $202.4 million of senior lien revenue bonds on Tuesday via Loop Capital Markets.