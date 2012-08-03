Aug 3 U.S. municipal bond sales will total $7.4
billion next week, up from this week's total of $6.7 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters estimates on Friday.
Negotiated sales next week are estimated at $4.9 billion in
56 deals, up from this week's estimated total of $4.7 billion in
53 deals.
The week's biggest offering is a mostly tax-exempt, $1.2
billion future tax subordinate bond issue from the New York City
Transitional Finance Authority.
The deal includes $750 million of bonds with serial
maturities from 2013 through 2032 and $100 million of bonds due
in 2014 through 2026, according to the preliminary official
statement.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch will hold a two-day retail
order period for the bonds on Monday and Tuesday, with
institutional pricing on Wednesday.
Separately on Wednesday, the authority will offer $200
million of taxable bonds with serial maturities from 2017
through 2024, and $150 million of taxable qualified school
construction bonds due Aug. 1, 2034 in competitive bidding,
according to the POS.
Chicago's O'Hare International Airport will sell $729
million of general airport senior lien revenue refunding bonds
through Barclays on Wednesday.
The sale consists of nearly $697 million of bonds subject to
the alternative minimum tax and $32 million of non-AMT bonds,
according to the POS.
The bonds were rated A-minus with a negative outlook by
Fitch Ratings.
Moody's Investors Service rates the bonds A2 with a stable
outlook.
During the week of Aug. 20, the airport will sell $443.3
million of passenger facility charge revenue refunding bonds
through Citigroup.