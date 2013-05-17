NEW YORK, May 17 U.S. municipal bond sales are expected to fall to $4.92 billion next week from this week's total of $6.8 billion, according to Thomson Reuters estimates released on Friday. Negotiated sales next week are expected to total $3.68 billion in 73 issues, compared with $5.3 billion in 91 deals this week. On Wednesday, Bank of America Merrill Lynch will price $800 million of New York City general obligation (GO) bonds following a two-day retail order period on Monday and Tuesday. The deal is structured with serial maturities from 2013 through 2028, according to the preliminary official statement (POS). Also pricing on Wednesday is a City of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power $479 million power system revenue bond issue through Goldman, Sachs & Co. The sale consists of $452 million of tax-exempt bonds and $27 million of taxable bonds. The tax-exempt bonds will have a one-day retail order period on Tuesday. Competitive deals are expected to total $1.24 billion in 109 sales, compared with $1.5 billion in 133 issues in the week ended May 17. On Thursday, Maryland's Prince George County will sell $216.6 million of consolidated public improvement GO bonds. The bonds have serial maturities from 2014 through 2033, according to the POS. Ahead of the sale Moody's Investors Service rated the bonds Aaa with a negative outlook. Also pricing on Tuesday, is a $187.4 million two-part, GO bond anticipation note issue for Connecticut's Hartford County Metropolitan District. The $87.4 million and $100 million of notes both carry maturity dates of March 25, 2014, according to the POS.