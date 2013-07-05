NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. municipal bond sales next week are expected to rise to $6.8 billion from a revised nearly $2.5 billion this week, according to Thomson Reuters estimates on Friday. Negotiated sales this week had been initially estimated at $904.5 million in 15 deals but were revised to $1.9 billion in 17 deals after three issuers brought deals to market that had been postponed from the prior week due to market volatility. Next week's negotiated sales are estimated at nearly $5.4 billion in 64 deals. The city and county of Denver will sell $734 million of airport system subordinate lien revenue bonds for Denver International Airport on Wednesday through Citigroup. The sale consists of $338 million of bonds subject to the alternative minimum tax (AMT) and $396 million of non-AMT bonds. Ahead of the sale the bonds were rated A with a stable outlook by Fitch Ratings. On Tuesday, the California Health Facilities Financing Authority will sell $634.1 million of revenue bonds for the St. Joseph Health System through Morgan Stanley. The issue was originally slated to price two weeks ago, but was put on hold due to market conditions. Among other large issuers next week, the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority will sell $425 million of senior revenue refunding bonds through Goldman Sachs & Co. A sale date has yet to be determined. The deal is structured with serial maturities from 2016 through 2024, according to the preliminary official statement. Competitive deals are expected to total $1.4 billion in 103 sales, compared with $585.3 million in 30 issues in the week ended July 5. On Thursday, Utah will sell almost $217 million of general obligation bonds. The deal is structured with serial maturities from 2014 through 2028, according to the POS. The bonds are rated Aaa by Moody's Investors Service and AAA by Fitch, both with a stable outlook.