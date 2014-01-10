Jan 10 Tax-free debt sales will more than double next week to an estimated $4.88 billion as investors are asked to tackle partial funding for a nearly $1 billion football stadium for the Minnesota Vikings.

Deals this week, excluding notes offerings, were forecast at $2.09 billion for the week ended Friday, as underwriters and investors eased back into full operations after a customary year-end holiday lull.

Next week's bond deals include $3.19 billion of tax-exempt negotiated offerings and $1.22 billion of competitive ones, according to Thomson Reuters forecasts, along with other taxable deals.

One of the week's largest negotiated deals comes from Minnesota, whose state government plans to sell $468 million of bonds to help fund a $975 million, 65,000-seat stadium for the National Football League's Vikings.

Payments on the bonds rely on continuing appropriations, which can be stopped or altered by the state legislature.

The deal consists of $397.7 million of tax-exempt serial bonds maturing in 2015 through 2033 and term bonds due in 2038 and 2043, according to a preliminary official statement.

Another $70.25 million of taxable bonds carry maturities from 2015 through 2029 and term bonds are due in 2034 and 2043.

Underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets will hold a retail presale for the bonds on Monday, followed by formal pricing on Tuesday.

Next week's single biggest deal is a $775 million negotiated offering of future tax-secured subordinated bonds from the New York City Transitional Finance Authority.

Institutional pricing for the AAA-rated debt by underwriters led by JP Morgan was expected on Thursday after retail offering periods on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a market source familiar with the deal.

The tax-exempt bonds are structured with serial maturities from 2015 through 2033, along with term bonds, according to a POS.

The authority is separately selling $50 million of taxable debt in a competitive deal also scheduled for Thursday. Those bonds carry maturities from 2018 through 2022.

Among competitive deals, the week's largest offering is set for Thursday, when the city and county of San Francisco will sell nearly $210 million of general obligation debt with serial maturities from 2014 through 2033, according to a POS.

On Tuesday, in a flurry of four competitive deals, the Metropolitan Council of Minneapolis-St Paul in Minnesota will sell $194 million of GO debt for wastewater and other spending.