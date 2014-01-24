NEW YORK Jan 24 U.S. municipal bond sales are
expected to total about $4.8 billion next week, including the
state of Minnesota's return to a nearly $468 million stadium
bond deal that was previously waylaid by a lawsuit.
The dollar amount of new deals coming to market next week is
in line with offerings this week, which totaled roughly $5
billion, according to Thomson Reuters estimates on Friday.
Average weekly issuance for last year was around $5 billion.
Negotiated deals are forecast to total about $2.9 billion
next week, with competitive offers totaling roughly $1.9
billion.
Next week will mark Minnesota's second try at selling nearly
$468 million of general fund appropriation bonds to help fund a
new stadium for the National Football League's Vikings. The
deal, which originally had been scheduled to be priced the week
of Jan. 12, was postponed after a lawsuit was filed in the
Minnesota Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of the
funding plan for the 65,000-seat domed stadium.
The state is moving forward with the sale of the AA-rated
bonds after the high court on Tuesday dismissed the lawsuit.
.
The deal, which is slated to be priced through RBC Capital
Markets on Monday, is structured with $397.68 million of
tax-exempt bonds with serial maturities from 2015 through 2033
and term bonds due in 2038 and 2043, according to the
preliminary official statement. Another $70.25 million of
taxable bonds carry maturities from 2015 through 2029, along
with term maturities in 2034 and 2043.
The Illinois State Toll Highway Authority will sell $404
million of senior revenue refunding bonds through Goldman, Sachs
and Co on Wednesday. The issue is structured with serial
maturities in 2019 through 2022, according to the POS.
Among competitively bid deals, Texas's Tarrant Regional
Water District is selling $529 million in two parts. The
district saw its nearly $574 million in outstanding water
revenue bonds downgraded to AA by Fitch this week because of a
downgrade of Fort Worth's water and sewer system revenue bonds
in April.
Fort Worth is the district's biggest customer, accounting
for 59 percent of total water payments made to the district in
fiscal 2013, Fitch said. Fitch also assigned an AA rating to the
roughly $324 million of water revenue bonds series 2014 the
district plans to sell on Thursday.
The district will also sell about $205.5 million of water
transmission facilities contract revenue bonds on Tuesday.