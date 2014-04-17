UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
April 17 U.S. municipal bond sales will increase to $8 billion next week, led by a $1.16 billion deal from New Jersey's Economic Development Authority that will help the recently-downgraded state save money on its strained budget.
New Jersey's taxable and tax-exempt school facilities construction bonds, nearly all of which are refunding bonds, are slated to be sold in three series through lead manager Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
About $632 million of the bonds are taxable, while $527 million is tax-free debt. Proceeds from the sales, along with three unrated bank loans, will allow the state to shave about $40 million off its budget in fiscal 2014 and $284 million in fiscal 2015, according to Moody's Investors Service, which has assigned an A1 rating with a negative outlook to the deal.
The transactions will also shorten the final maturity on the debt by eight years and provide $28 million of net present value savings from fiscal 2016 through fiscal 2030, the credit rating agency said.
In addition to the refunding bonds, about $60 million of new debt will finance construction of K-12 school capital projects.
Standard & Poor's Investors Services downgraded New Jersey's general obligation debt to 'A+' on April 9. Despite the credit cut, however, the state's cost of borrowing has dropped alongside falling yields in the broader $3.7 trillion municipal bond market.
New Jersey's 10-year bonds started the year yielding 3.08 percent, according to Municipal Market Data, a unit of Thomson Reuters. The rate has fallen since then, even after the downgrade, hitting 2.60 percent as of April 16.
In conjunction with the GO downgrade, S&P also dropped its rating on the authority's outstanding debt to 'A' with a negative outlook from 'A+' with a stable outlook.
Overall, the muni calendar next week is far larger than the $2.4 billion sold this week, with the beginning of the Passover holiday and a closed market in recognition of Good Friday, according to Thomson Reuters estimates on Thursday.
This year has been marked by low issuance levels. Approximately $4.5 million in municipal issues have come to market each week on average this year, according to Thomson Reuters data. Only the week of March 9 experienced higher sales, when Puerto Rico sold $3.5 billion of bonds in a heavily oversubscribed deal.
The second-largest sale next week hails from Illinois, where the state on Monday will sell $750 million of tax-exempt general obligation bonds in an issue managed by Wells Fargo Securities. The bonds have serial maturities from 2015 through 2039.
Earlier this month, Illinois sold $250 million of general obligation bonds in competitive bidding that fetched a true interest cost of 4.08 percent for bonds carrying the same maturities. That's a lower overall interest rate than the state received for a debt sale in February, when a sale of $1 billion of GO bonds resulted in an overall interest rate of 4.46 percent.
Fitch Ratings assigned an 'A-' rating with a negative outlook to the bonds coming to market next week.
Also next week, the Texas Public Finance Authority will issue $700 million of tax-exempt unemployment compensation obligation assessment revenue refunding bonds. The bonds, which are being issued on behalf of the Texas Workforce Commission, have been rated triple-A by all three ratings agencies. Bank of America Merrill Lynch will be the lead manager.
Next week's negotiated calendar totals about $5.9 billion, with the competitive sales estimated to total $2.2 billion.
Leading the competitive calendar is the state of California, which plans to sell a total of $750 million in taxable and tax-exempt various purpose GO bonds on Tuesday. (Reporting by Robin Respaut and Hilary Russ; Editing by Chris Reese)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.