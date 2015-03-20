March 20 U.S municipal bond sales are expected
to top $9.5 billion next week, led by over $1.7 billion of
issuance by California tobacco settlement bonds, according to
Thomson Reuters estimates.
The Golden State Tobacco Securitization Corporation's sale
follows news this week that Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal
plans to bond that state's remaining share of tobacco settlement
revenues.
Tobacco settlement bonds derive from a massive settlement
agreement struck in 1998 between the biggest U.S. tobacco
companies and 46 states that sought to recoup healthcare costs
for treating ailments tied to smoking. Under the deal, companies
make annual payments to the states using a complex formula tied
to U.S. tobacco shipments.
But many states bonded the revenue stream, which has
declined over time as Americans quit smoking at a faster than
estimated rate when most of the bonds were sold. Today, tobacco
bonds are forecast by many analysts to begin defaulting within
the next 10 years, although the introduction of e-cigarettes
into the market may accelerate that decline.
Like other states, California sold tobacco settlement bonds
starting over a decade ago to help balance the state's budget.
Next week's sale will refund approximately $1.95 billion of
outstanding tobacco bonds, according to Fitch Ratings.
Of the total 9.5 billion of new issues in the U.S. municipal
market next week, about $2.7 billion are derived from the
competitive calendar, while an estimated $6.7 billion will come
from the negotiated calendar.
