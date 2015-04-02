April 2 Sales of U.S. municipal bonds and notes
will total an estimated $7 billion next week, according to
Thomson Reuters estimates on Thursday.
With no deals over $1 billion, the biggest individual
offering on the calendar is from the North Texas Tollway
Authority for $871.3 million of system second-tier revenue
refunding bonds.
JPMorgan is leading the deal, which is rated 'BBB+' by
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
The authority said it was notified on Tuesday that the
Internal Revenue Service (IRS) had selected some of its 2009
bonds and commercial paper notes for examination in connection
with "part of a project/initiative involving transportation
bonds" by the IRS.
The IRS also said in letters to the authority that it "has
no reason to believe such debt issuances fail to comply with any
applicable tax requirements," according to a Thursday supplement
to the deal's preliminary official statement.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)