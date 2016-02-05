By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 5 Florida will come to the
market with $1.2 billion in revenue bonds on Feb. 8 issued by
the State Board of Administration Finance Corporation, formerly
known as the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund (FHCF).
The fund is designed to help private insurers pay claims in
the event of a major financial losses due to a hurricane making
landfall in the state.
Moody's Investment Service last month gave the bonds an Aa3
rating and affirmed the Aa3 rating on about $2 billion of
outstanding parity debt. The outlook was stable.
The credit rating agency reasoned that the rating was
appropriate because of the fund's ability to levy emergency
assessments on most property and strong bondholder protection.
"While FHCF has accumulated healthy cash balances after
several years without major storms, Moody's is cognizant of the
risk that a very large storm could have unforeseen impacts on
the state, policy holders, and bondholders," analysts said in a
report.
"Therefore, the rating is based on the overall strength of
the assessment mechanism and less influenced by temporary
fluctuations in liquidity."
Standard & Poor's Rating Agency raised the credit's rating
on the bonds to AA from AA- based in part on the consistent
growth in the assessment base to $39 billion in 2014.
Sales of U.S. municipal bonds and notes are expected to jump
to $9.09 billion next week, up from $5.37 billion the week
prior, according to MMD.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)