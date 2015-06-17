By Hilary Russ
| NEW YORK, June 17
NEW YORK, June 17 Well-known municipal bond
investor Tom Metzold on Tuesday announced his retirement after
28 years at Eaton Vance Management.
Metzold, who looks like a bruiser but is an affable
straight-talker, went to work at Eaton Vance in 1987 right out
of graduate school at State University of New York at Albany.
There's a silver lining for fans, though: he's moving to
MBIA Inc. subsidiary National Public Finance Guarantee Corp. He
will lead National's secondary markets business and coordinate
outreach to trading desks. He leaves Eaton Vance, which manages
$28 billion in municipal assets, on July 31 and starts at
National three days later.
Here, Tom discusses investing and why he's pushing for a
muni bond insurance comeback.
REUTERS: What will you be doing at National?
METZOLD: We'll look to reenergize and reinvigorate and bring
National back to one of the leaders in the insurance industry.
This is part of the grand strategy and plan to emerge from
the depths of the financial crisis, become a phoenix rising from
the ashes.
REUTERS: Why did you leave Eaton Vance?
METZOLD: I had been thinking about retiring anyway. I had
casually mentioned it to Tom Weyl (head of new business
development) at National. He used to be our head of credit
research. He said if you're going to retire, I need somebody
like you who can press the flesh. I had planned to ride off into
the sunset.
There's no ill will. When I told the staff, I started
getting choked up. The department is more than strong enough to
handle this.
One of the really positive aspects of the Detroit bankruptcy
was the solid financial footing of the insurers. They've made
every payment. Detroit's come out better as a result. The value
of municipal bond insurance has come out in spades. Puerto Rico
will be another example of that.
REUTERS: At National, will you have to toe the line between
fearmonger and optimist?
METZOLD: I don't want Puerto Rico to default, for a lot of
reasons. As someone who owns a lot of munis I don't want that to
have a major impact on our market. And as someone who's going to
soon join National, they have billions of dollars of exposure to
Puerto Rico.
But if it's going to happen, and it proves the value of the
insurance, then let's use that to our advantage to reassure
people that's why you bought it in the first place.
REUTERS: What was your best call?
METZOLD: Recently, loading up the boat on Detroit water and
sewer bonds... It's more about being a relative value investor.
There's not a lot of home runs, just a lot of singles and
doubles.
REUTERS: What will you miss most?
METZOLD: The camaraderie. Particularly when you work on a
trading desk. You spend eight, nine, 10 hours straight with
people, day in and day out, shoulder to shoulder. Those
relationships will forever mark you and have their place in your
memory.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Andrew Hay)