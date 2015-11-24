NEW YORK Nov 24 Guggenheim Securities is closing its municipal markets sales and trading desk, laying off members of the team as part of a strategic overview of its operations, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.

"Trading has been very thin in this business. It is a low margin business that has been around since around 2008," the source said.

Municipal bonds are a high-grade tax-free fixed income market with a total value of approximately $3.7 trillion.

"The Guggenheim team is small," the source said, without saying how many people would lose their jobs.

"I suspect this is part of strategic review. Guggenheim is not going to be a bulge-bracket investment firm," the source said.

News of the closing of the municipal bond desk was first reported by Bloomberg.

There are 500 people who work for Guggenheim Securities, which was created as a legal entity in 2009 and is part of the 2,500 person strong investment firm, Guggenheim Partners, which manages $240 billion in assets. (Reporting by Municipal Bonds Team; Editing by Chris Reese)