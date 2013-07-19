BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy says Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
* Bonanza Creek Energy Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
NEW YORK, July 19 Yields in the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market rose on Friday, a day after Detroit filed for the largest municipal bankruptcy in history.
Longer dated rates on maturities ranging from 2037 to 2043 rose by 5 to 9 basis points, according to a preliminary read on Municipal Market Data's triple A scale.
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA is considering a capital injection while still under creditor protection, Chief Executive Marco Schroeder told newspaper Valor Econômico in an interview published on Friday.