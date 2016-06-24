(Recasts with new record lows)
By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, June 24 U.S. municipal bond yields
blew through previous record lows on Friday as investors snapped
up tax-free debt amid a global flight to safety after Britain
voted to leave the European Union.
Yields on top-rated 10-year munis dropped 11 percent, or 17
basis points, to close at 1.36 percent, while 30-year yields
fell 15 basis points to close at 2.08 percent, according to
Municipal Market Data (MMD).
Those levels surpass previous low yields on June 16 of 1.42
percent and 2.13 percent, respectively, according to Thomson
Reuters' MMD.
MMD data goes back to June 1981, when the yield on a
AAA-rated 30-year bond was 10.20 percent. Bond prices move
inversely to yields.
The $3.7 trillion muni market, most of which is
investment-grade tax-exempt debt issued by states and cities,
was already on a hot streak with no end in sight, with demand
outstripping supply for months.
For 38 straight weeks, investors have poured money into muni
bond funds with a net $30.4 billion added year-to-date. The week
ended June 22 had the highest inflows in over three years at
$1.4 billion, according to Lipper data.
Over the past 12 months, munis have returned 7.03 percent
versus 5.18 percent for Treasuries, according to Barclays
indices.
The "feeding frenzy" for muni bonds is unabated, said Bank
of America Merrill Lynch research strategist Philip Fischer.
"Munis are very strongly bid and we've been bullish on the
muni market for a long time. We remain bullish," he said,
adding: "We expect we will have another new low in muni rates in
the next couple of weeks and we'll probably get some profit
taking then and rates will go back down before the end of the
year."
Some have urged caution because even riskier muni bonds are
now expensive.
Even so, investors are not likely to rush to cash out, said
Dawn Daggy-Mangerson, director of municipal portfolio management
at McDonnell Investment Management.
"Munis are a nice place to put your money until things
settle down," she said.
Low muni yields allow state and local governments to borrow,
for infrastructure, school construction and more, and refinance
old debt at affordable interest rates.
Yet debt issuance has been low in part because of a
lingering austerity mindset among many public officials after
the recession prompted painful public sector spending cuts.
Issuance totals $205.5 billion so far this year, a 2 percent
drop over the same period in 2015, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
