June 23 Sales of bonds and notes by U.S. states,
cities, schools and other issuers will fall to $7.56 billion
next week, down from more than $11.2 billion this week,
according to Thomson Reuters estimates on Friday.
Debt issuance so far this year in the U.S. municipal market
totals $179.3 billion, a drop of 12.8 percent from the same
period in 2016.
Late last week, Bank of America Merrill Lynch lowered its
full-year issuance forecast to $440 billion from $470 billion,
citing lower advance refundings of debt coming to market.
Meanwhile, the muni market is reaching an annual peak in
terms of reinvestment cash flowing into investors' pockets from
muni bond principal and coupon payments. Those payments are
expected to total $46.6 billion in July and $43 billion in
August, according to BofA.
Two New York deals top next week's negotiated offerings. New
York state's Dormitory Authority will sell $1.72 billion of
state personal income tax revenue bonds through Morgan Stanley &
Co. Underwriters will hold a retail presale period for the
highly rated bonds on Tuesday ahead of formal pricing on
Wednesday.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority will offer $500
million of green revenue bonds. Citigroup has scheduled a retail
order period for the debt on Wednesday, followed by formal
pricing on Thursday.
Among competitively bid issues, Virginia's transportation
board will sell $255.4 million of capital projects revenue bonds
on Wednesday.
The bonds are structured with serial maturities in 2018
through 2042, according to the preliminary official statement.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)