WASHINGTON Nov 12 Individual investors bolted
from the U.S. municipal bond market in the third quarter, with
data released on Tuesday showing the number of small trades
spiked at the same time bond funds registered record outflows.
The number of trades in the third quarter rose 23 percent
from the same period in 2012 to 2.93 million, according to the
Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, which acts as a central
clearinghouse for trades in the $3.7 trillion market. The surge
followed an 8 percent increase in trades in the second quarter,
to 2.72 million, from the year before.
The increase came from a blizzard of small trades - the
average trade size was $281,833 in the third quarter, compared
to $334,372 in the third quarter of 2012. When measured by par
amount, trading rose only about 4 percent to $825 billion in the
third quarter.
Meanwhile, bond funds, which are favored by individual
investors, registered the largest quarterly net outflow of
$32.01 billion on records going back to 1992, according to
Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Fears of U.S. interest rate hikes began rocking the market
at the end of April, and rising yields have spurred small and
individual investors to sell debt and flee municipal bond funds.
On Municipal Market Data's benchmark scale of highly rated debt,
30-year bonds started the year yielding 2.86 percent. At the end
of the third quarter they yielded 4.12 percent, according to
MMD, a Thomson Reuters company.
Trading may be slowing, however. A BondDesk Group report
released last week found daily trade volume declined in October,
and was 13 percent lower than the 12-month high level set in
August.