Five Point Holdings rises 10 pct in debut
May 9 Shares of Five Point Holdings, a real-estate developer backed by No.2 U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp, rose as much as 10 percent in their market debut on Wednesday.
June 29 Prices on benchmark U.S. municipal bonds rose on Monday, driving down yields as much as 6 basis points on Municipal Market Data's preliminary scale read.
The lift came after a weekend of financial turmoil in Greece left investors pulling money out of stock markets and pouring into safe haven securities including bonds, according to MMD analyst Gregory Saulnier. MMD is a unit of Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Hilary Russ)
May 9 Shares of Five Point Holdings, a real-estate developer backed by No.2 U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp, rose as much as 10 percent in their market debut on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG, May 10 Lawyers for South African President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday sought to appeal a High Court order directing him to provide reasons for his decision to fire finance minister Pravin Gordhan in a cabinet reshuffle, eNCA television said.