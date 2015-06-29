June 29 Prices on benchmark U.S. municipal bonds rose on Monday, driving down yields as much as 6 basis points on Municipal Market Data's preliminary scale read.

The lift came after a weekend of financial turmoil in Greece left investors pulling money out of stock markets and pouring into safe haven securities including bonds, according to MMD analyst Gregory Saulnier. MMD is a unit of Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Hilary Russ)