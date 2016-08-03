Aug 3 The par amount of U.S. municipal bonds
traded in the second quarter of 2016 rose to $818.2 billion, the
highest since the third quarter of 2013, the Municipal
Securities Rulemaking Board reported on Wednesday.
The second-quarter total marks a 10.4 percent increase from
the $741.4 billion traded during the same time last year,
according to the MSRB, which regulates the market where states,
cities, schools and other issuers sell debt.
Trading volume has bounced back from 10-year lows reported
in 2015, it said.
While par value of trades rose, the number of trades in the
second quarter of 2016 fell to 2.34 million, an 8.4 percent drop
from the second quarter of 2015, it said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by James Dalgleish)