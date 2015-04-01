April 1 U.S. states, cities, authorities and
other municipal issuers sold $103.8 billion of bonds in the
first three months of 2015, the second highest first-quarter
volume since 2010 and the third highest ever, Thomson Reuters
data showed on Wednesday.
U.S. municipal volume rose nearly 73 percent in the first
quarter from the same quarter of 2014, when it was $60.1
billion.
The near-record issuance so far in 2015 was driven by nine
long-term megadeals out of California, Texas and the city of
Atlanta.
The first quarter of the year historically accounts for 22
percent of annual muni issuance, Chris Mauro, head of U.S.
municipals strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said in a note on
Wednesday.
That could put the muni market on pace to reach a record
$470 billion level this year, Mauro said, using similar data.
But despite the activity, "we don't think 2015 will finish
at a new volume high, because we believe the current composition
of issuance is unsustainable," Mauro said.
Much issuance this year has been in refundings tied to lower
interest rates.
"We think refunding volume will decline if rates rise as
expected later this year, thus bringing potential 2015 volume
closer to $375-$400 billion," he wrote.
The record was set in 2010, when the Build America Bonds
program helped boost issuance that year to $433 billion, he
noted.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York)