NEW YORK Aug 14 Nasdaq said on Thursday it is investigating issues with "stuck orders" and has identified the problem that is generating them.

The exchange said new orders are not currently being affected.

According to a May 29, 2013 document from the Securities and Exchange Commission related to Facebook's initial public offering on Nasdaq, "stuck" orders are orders placed in an exchange that are neither executed nor canceled.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)