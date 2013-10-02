EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK Oct 2 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said on Wednesday that several of its operated exchanges briefly declared "self-help" against the Chicago Board Options Exchange.
Self-help, which occurs when an exchange is dealing with internal problems processing trades and need to send orders through alternate venues, was declared by Nasdaq OMX PHLX, Nasdaq OMX BX Options and Nasdaq Options market systems at about 9:42 a.m. (1342 GMT).
Each of the Nasdaq operated exchanges later revoked the self-help declaration by 9:55 a.m. (1355 GMT).
A notification on the CBOE's website said there was a market data issue that lasted about 12 minutes which resulted in quotes and last sales not being disseminated to the Options Price Reporting Authority.
The notice further said the issue did not interrupt trading on the CBOE and all systems are operating normally.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has