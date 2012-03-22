* AECO up C$0.02 at C$1.84/GJ
* Export prices mixed
CALGARY, Alberta, March 22 Canadian spot natural
gas prices posted a small gain on Thursday as forecasters called
for cooler temperatures in the east by early next week.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 2 Canadian cents to average C$1.84 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.80 and C$1.87 a GJ.
In a weekly report, the U.S. Energy Information
Administration said gas inventories in the United States for the
week ended March 16 rose 11 billion cubic feet to 2.380 trillion
cubic feet.
The build came about two weeks earlier than usual and marked
the first time in five years that storage registered a gain for
that week.
In Canada, inventories rose last week by 1.8 bcf, or 0.4
percent, to 480.7 bcf, Canadian Enerdata reported. Canadian
storage facilities ended the week 67.8 percent full. A year
earlier they were at 28.1 percent of capacity.
Environment Canada said temperatures in Toronto are expected
to stay well above seasonal average lows through the weekend,
but fall below freezing early next week.
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast
and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to average mostly above
normal for the next two weeks.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.94 billion cubic
feet, 134 mmcf above operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.
Producers delivered 10.12 bcf into the system and a net 226
mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province.
Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, rose 2 cents to average $2.59 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.18 per mmBtu, down 4
cents.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 3/22/12 3/21/12
Bal. March C$1.81-1.86 C$1.77-1.82
April C$1.81-1.86 C$1.82-1.87
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.83-2.88 C$2.83-2.88
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Dale Hudson)