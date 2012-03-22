* AECO up C$0.02 at C$1.84/GJ * Export prices mixed CALGARY, Alberta, March 22 Canadian spot natural gas prices posted a small gain on Thursday as forecasters called for cooler temperatures in the east by early next week. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 2 Canadian cents to average C$1.84 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.80 and C$1.87 a GJ. In a weekly report, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said gas inventories in the United States for the week ended March 16 rose 11 billion cubic feet to 2.380 trillion cubic feet. The build came about two weeks earlier than usual and marked the first time in five years that storage registered a gain for that week. In Canada, inventories rose last week by 1.8 bcf, or 0.4 percent, to 480.7 bcf, Canadian Enerdata reported. Canadian storage facilities ended the week 67.8 percent full. A year earlier they were at 28.1 percent of capacity. Environment Canada said temperatures in Toronto are expected to stay well above seasonal average lows through the weekend, but fall below freezing early next week. AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to average mostly above normal for the next two weeks. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.94 billion cubic feet, 134 mmcf above operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 10.12 bcf into the system and a net 226 mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province. Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 2 cents to average $2.59 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.18 per mmBtu, down 4 cents. ($1=$1.00 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 3/22/12 3/21/12 Bal. March C$1.81-1.86 C$1.77-1.82 April C$1.81-1.86 C$1.82-1.87 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.83-2.88 C$2.83-2.88 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Dale Hudson)